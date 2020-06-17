FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham Police Chief Steven D. Trask announced that he will be retiring later this month after serving the city for more than 33 years.

Trask joined the police department in 1987 and has held multiple positions, including patrol officer, student resource officer, D.A.R.E. officer, patrol supervisor, police prosecutor, shift commander, and executive officer.

He has also worked as the emergency management director for the city since 2006 and was appointed as the chief of police in October 2018.

Trask’s retirement goes into effect on June 26.

“I am forever grateful to Mayor Spicer for giving me the opportunity to lead the finest police department in Massachusetts. Together we have accomplished a tremendous amount in just two years, and we have set a course for future success. The exit from civil service will allow the next Chief to have tremendous flexibility in hiring and promoting officers,” he said. “Furthermore, with all the sworn personnel under contract with competitive wages, the Framingham Police Department will once again be a destination department. The Framingham Police Department is full of talented men and women who are dedicated to the residents of this City, and it has been an honor to serve with them for 33 ½ years.”

Deputy Chief Ronald Brandolini will be named acting chief upon Trask’s retirement.

The City of Framingham will begin a search for a permanent chief in the coming weeks.

