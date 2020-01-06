Framingham Police Department mourning loss of officer who died after battle with cancer

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Framingham Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Officer Val Krishtal passed away on Monday, the department announced.

“Chief Trask, his command staff and all members of the Framingham Police Department extend heartfelt condolences to Officer Krishtal’s family, friends and loved ones,” officials said in a tweet. “Thank you for your service, Val.”

Framingham Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer also offered condolences, writing in a tweet, “Thank you for your service Officer Val Krishtal. My prayers are with your family, your children, and with the Framingham Police Department.”

