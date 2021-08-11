FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after Framingham police say a man was attacked by a group of men riding bicycles Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Tango Pizza on Hollis Street around 9 p.m. for reports of the attack, according to Lieutenant Mickens.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to a hospital.

The suspects were described as being in their twenties.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)