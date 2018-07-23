Framingham police investigating break-in at auto body shop

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are investigating a break-in at a local auto body shop.

A surveillance camera recorded a man breaking into Campos Auto Repair last weekend by removing an air conditioner from a window and then sliding it onto a couch.

According to the repair shop owner, Carlos Campos, said the man made off with his motorcycle, tools, and two guitars.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

