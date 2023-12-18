FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are investigating after authorities say a person knocked over a menorah in the city’s Centre Common over the weekend.

The Framingham Police Department said it was Sunday when officials learned the menorah near Edgell Road was vandalized, with responding officers finding the candelabrum knocked over and two light bulbs damaged, as well as a sign expressing support for Israel missing.

According Framingham PD, surveillance video showed an individual knock over the menorah just before 7 p.m. the night before on Saturday.

In a news release, authorities stated investigators were actively investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. No description of the individual was given.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Framingham Police Detective Chris Teel at 508-532-6214. Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so by calling 508-532-5900 or using the department’s website found here.

