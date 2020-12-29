Framingham police investigating shooting incident that left 1 hospitalized

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Bracket Road and say this was not a random act.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

There was no word on a possible suspect.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

