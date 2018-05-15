Framingham police investigating skate park vandalism

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are investigating after a skate park was vandalized Saturday, officials said.

The skating area in Farm Pond Park will remain closed until the graffiti is removed, according to a post on the city’s website.

“We appreciate the community’s support; there have been numerous requests from residents to assist with the removal process. The concrete surface requires a specific method of removal to ensure that the surface is not impaired,” the statement read. “The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Division is working with the Skatepark’s designer to appropriately assess and repair the damage in time for the grand opening.”

In a statement, James Snyder, the city’s Director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs said, “I would like to acknowledge the scores of residents that have called and offered their services to assist in the removal process. Framingham is truly amazing, and we are thankful for the community’s support.”

Community members are being asked to report any suspicious or illegal activity in the park to the Framingham Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)