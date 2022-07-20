FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is being commended in Framingham for acting fast to help save a baby in need.

In a post on their social media channels, Framingham Police said two parents ran into the department’s lobby on Tuesday, carrying their two-month-old infant who they said was struggling to breathe.

Security footage showed the moment they ran in at 5:50 p.m., and how Officer Ryan Porter jumped in to assist.

The officer was able to deliver a series of back blows that appeared to clear the obstruction, allowing the baby to breathe again.

By the end of the clip, both parents were visibly relieved as Porter held the child, rocking the infant in his arms.

A JOB WELL DONE!



