Framingham police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who is wanted on attempted murder and firearm charges, officials announced Thursday.

Axel Mercado, 40, is wanted on charges that stem from a shooting that occurred in the city on Dec. 29, 2020, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Mercado is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 325 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Police say Mercado should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

