FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are turning to the public for help tracking down an endangered man who has been missing since Saturday, authorities announced Monday.

Darryl Swirsky, 56, may be in danger due to health reasons and weather conditions, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Swirsky was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jeans, and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

