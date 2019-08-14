FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are searching for a gunman that left one person injured late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Central Street around 10 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting, which police say was not a random act, remains under investigation.

