Framingham police searching for missing girl who has not been seen in over a month

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl who has not been seen in over a month.

Sonia Moise, 15, of Framingham, was last seen on July 15, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Moise is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Framingham police at 508-872-1212 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

