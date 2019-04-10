Framingham police searching for missing teen girl

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Teofilia Vasquez is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

She may be in the Boston or Lynn area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212 ext. 4213.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)