FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing woman.

Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen in Framingham on Thursday. She may be in danger due to health reasons.

She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black Honda CRV (State of Washington registration plate BFC2456). She may be wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket.

Anyone with information please contact Framingham Police at 508-872-1212.

