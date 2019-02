FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are hoping to reunite a found rabbit with its family.

The rabbit was found Monday on Flanagan Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham Animal Control at 508-533-5870.

This rabbit was found on Flanagan Dr.

We would like to reunite it with its family as soon as possible.

Please call animal control of it belongs to you. 508-533-5870 pic.twitter.com/iDqsXuyZeo — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) February 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)