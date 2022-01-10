FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who has not been seen since before Thanksgiving.

Richard Palmer, 71, was last seen on Nov. 18, 2021, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Several well-being checks have been unsuccessful and Palmer doesn’t own a cellphone or vehicle, police added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 508-872-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)