Framingham police seeking public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing van, damaging city transit

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for stealing a van and crashing it into public transit vehicles last week.

Officers responding to the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority parking lot found four transit vehicles heavily damaged and the South Middlesex Opportunity Council van was gone, according to the department.

The two individuals were caught on surveillance camera in the area at the time of the incident.

Police say they allegedly stole the SMOC van and drove it into the four transit vehicles causing about $100,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-872-1212.

