FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Framingham Police Association partnered with Sichuan Gourmet Chinese restaurant for their annual tradition of delivering more than 500 meals to people all over town on Christmas day.

“I can’t think of a more important thing going on in the city than this event right here,” said Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. “This is what Christmas is truly about.”

Officers and workers at Sichuan volunteered their time to bring classics like general tso’s chicken, rice, and spring rolls door to door free of charge.

“For them to get up here, get up early, with their family, to leave their family for the day and prepare 500 meals for us in the morning so we can go an deliver them, it just speaks volumes to their character, and their commitment to the city and the community,” said Baker.

The specially delivered meals brought a smile to every front porch Thursday.

“We feel truly blessed,” said one resident. “Thank you so much.”

This marked the 53rd years the Framingham Police Association has delivered Christmas meals.

