FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Framingham has postponed their vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday due to a delay in COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The city has not been assured it will receive its shipment of the Moderna vaccine in time to prepare for the clinic following this week’s winter storms, officials announced.

They plan to open registration for the clinic once they confirm receipt of the vaccine and can safely prepare it for use.

The state’s COVID-19 Command Center said that the federal government had informed the Commonwealth that part of this week’s committed vaccine shipment was delayed and will not arrive until Monday.

The cause of the delay, an administration official said, was staffing shortages at vaccine manufacturing facilities.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)