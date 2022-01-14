FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham Public Schools resumed group activities Friday following a temporary pause due to a COVID-19 surge.

In a letter to the community, school officials wrote that they decided to lift the suspension “because alternative measures that support a safe return to group activities in all city buildings, including schools, have been developed during the last week.”

The pause of group activities was put into place on Jan. 7 in response to the increase in coronavirus cases across the city.

“We understand that the pause had been a source of concern and distress for some residents, students, and families,” the letter read. “In order to restart and continue these activities, all participants must follow new safety measures, and behave responsibly.”

Group organizers, coaches, and leaders are expected to discuss the new safety measures with activity participants.

