FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Framingham is urging parents to speak with their children about a viral TikTok challenge that has left bathrooms damaged and classrooms rearranged.

The challenge, known as “devious licks,” encourages TikTok users to post videos of themselves stealing items and damaging school bathrooms and classrooms.

Students at Walsh Middle School have stolen school property, vandalized bathrooms, and rearranged items in classrooms in recent days as the challenge continues to gain popularity, officials said in a letter to parents and guardians.

The trend at the school is said to have started with one student who shared a video of himself stealing a box of disposable masks, with a caption that read, “A month into school absolutely devious lick.”

“Walsh is a great place and to see a small group of students vandalize and disrespect our building is sad and disappointing,” the letter read.

An investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.

