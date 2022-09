FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham State University has a new high-tech way to deliver food to students around campus.

Food delivery robots will be rolling all over campus to make deliveries from 4 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. when students order food via an app.

The university said that they will have 15 robots delivering food this year.

