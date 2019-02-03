Framingham State University officials investigating racist message found in dorm restroom

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham State University officials are investigating after a racist message was found written in a stall of a dorm bathroom Friday morning.

A resident student of Horace Mann Hall reported to university police that they discovered the graffiti written in the third-floor woman’s restroom, school officials say.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Framingham State University Police at 508-626-4911.

