FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Framingham State University police are searching for a car connected to an indecent exposure incident.

The incident happened Monday at 10:38 p.m. on Adams Road, police said.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set, white man. He was seen driving a white, four-door sedan that is an older model.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-626-4911.

