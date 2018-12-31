Framingham State University student reports receiving racist Tinder message

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Framingham State University student reported receiving a racist message on the dating app Tinder.

Elisabeth Philippe, 19, said she received a message from a Bridgewater State University student that included a racial slur.

When she asked if he was joking, the man allegedly went on a lengthy, racist tirade.

“He messaged me randomly and he said the ‘N’ word to me,” Elisabeth said. “He went out of his way just to message me that. Like, swipe on me and say that. I asked him if he was joking and that’s when he unmatched me.”

Elisabeth showed the message to her sister, who posted it to Twitter, writing, “Racism is alive and well people.”

The post went viral and caught the attention of Bridgewater State University.

“I didn’t realize how many people felt the same way and how disgusted they were by his actions,” Myjorie Philippe said.

Denine Rocco, the dean of students at Bridgewater State University, said campus police started an investigation when they learned of the comments a few days ago.

In a statement, Rocco said, “There is no tolerance at Bridgewater State University for acts of hatred. The comments are abhorrent and violate the official values statement of Bridgewater State University, as adopted by our Board of Trustees and undersigned by hundreds of employees and students.”

The Philippe sisters said they hope the university will take serious action.

“There is freedom of speech and you can say what you want but you can’t just expect no consequences for your actions,” Myjorie said. “You should expect it.”

Bridgewater State did not say whether the student will be allowed to return to the university while the investigation is being conducted.

