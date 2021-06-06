BOSTON (WHDH) -

Several dozen swimmers braved the water of Boston Harbor in the annual Frogman Swim Competition, which honored former Lt. Gov. and Attorney General Francis Bellotti for his service in World War II.

Bellotti, 98, is the last remaining member of his squadron that stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He was presented with a special paddle at the event.

“It’s great to be a part of something that’s important like this, I don’t think you appreciate it when you’re young. I know I didn’t,” Bellotti said.

Organizers said they wanted to recognize Bellotti and all the others who have served.

“Honoring Mr. Bellotti and his sacrifice and service to our country and nation is an absolute privilege and people should be aware of what he’s done in his time,” said event director Geoff Leard.

