BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Frank Baker is launching a comeback campaign — running for an at-large council seat.

Baker officially filed his paperwork to run Thursday afternoon. He represented most of Dorchester and parts of South Boston for 12 years before declining to seek reelection in 2023.

The former councilor, a registered Democrat, was a rare conservative voice on the council during his tenure.

Baker said that many Boston residents urged him to run again.

“Well, I’m a different person this time around. I think my voice is a valuable voice and I’m looking forward to representing the entire city of Boston,” Baker said.

Councilor John FitzGerald won Baker’s district back in 2023.

