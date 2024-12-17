Frank Bellotti, the lieutenant governor and state attorney general who lived to be 101, has died, his family announced Tuesday.

Bellotti served as a Navy SEAL during World War II and went on to make an impact throughout his life in the worlds of law, politics and business. His wife, Maggie Bellotti, died less than a year ago at the age of 98.

“His life spanned more than a century and was wholly dedicated to serving others,” the Bellotti family said. “He was ever the devoted family man. He and Maggie lovingly raised 12 children, instilling in them the values of discipline, leadership, and compassion.”

The family statement continued, “Many remember him as Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General, and we still hear stories from the countless people who considered him a mentor. He shaped policies with integrity and wisdom, always striving to positively impact the lives of those he served.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a fellow Quincy Democrat, called Bellotti “a giant” and said “very few people have touched as many lives.”

“Frank marched with Dr. King, protested the war in Vietnam, and fought hard for civil rights, gay rights, and to protect the environment. … I’ll remember Frank as someone who was incredibly tough, yet kind, a combination that made him the perfect advocate, time and time again, for vulnerable residents who needed their government to step up and protect them,” Mariano said in a statement.

Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti, who served in the Massachusetts House in the 1990s, said, “My dad was my North Star and supported me always, as he did all his kids. I’ll miss our talks about his rich political history dating back to the 60’s and we will forever hold dear over 50 years of Sunday dinners we shared.”

Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday ordered state and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff until Bellotti’s burial. In a statement, the former attorney general called Bellotti a “cherished mentor.”

“His work to protect residents and uphold the rule of law has been widely respected and recognized across the country by the National Association of Attorneys General,” said Healey. “We express our deepest gratitude for his legacy of advancing civil rights, defending constitutional principles, and elevating the professionalism of the People’s Law Firm. Sending my love to his family and friends and all that were fortunate to know him and share the great admiration he earned throughout his life. May we all find peace knowing he is with his beloved Maggie.”

Bellotti is survived by 11 children, 25 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Information regarding arrangements will be shared soon, the family said.

