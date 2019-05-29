Franklin break-in suspect accused of targeting family grieving loss of war veteran

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin break-in suspect is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly targeted the homes of family members grieving the loss of a decorated war veteran over the Memorial Day weekend.

Maryfran Randall, daughter of 75-year-old Daniel McIssac, is trying to wrap her mind around why someone would target her family while they were burying her father on Saturday.

“I could not even grieve and I could not even focus on everyone that came to celebrate him because now we are dealing with someone who tries to break in and trying to figure out what happened,” she said.

McIsaac joined the army at the age of 16, serving several tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.

During his funeral, his daughter says the alarm went off at her Wrentham home.

Her husband rushed to the house to find that someone had broken in and then thought of his late father-in-law’s home in Franklin.

“His next thought was, let me call the Franklin police and check the condo because you never know how things go,” Randall said.

Officers responding to the property in Franklin found 37-year-old Daniel Lennon, of Stoughton, and took him into custody, Franklin police said.

“My dad had prided himself so much in keeping me safe, his men safe, his children safe and now his home, two of his homes, have been violated,” Randall said. “It’s saddening.”

An investigation reportedly revealed documents indicating Lennon had been targeting homes of families who had lost loved ones and would be attending services for them.

“I feel thankful he did not get to most of those people but I am sure we were not the first people it happened to,” Randall added.

Lennon was arraigned in Wrentham District Court Tuesday on charges including possession of a burglarious instrument, disorderly conduct, breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, malicious or wanton destruction of property, possession of a Class E substance, along with a warrant for outstanding charges by the United States Marshall’s Office.

