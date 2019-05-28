Franklin break-in suspect accused of targeting grieving families

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of breaking into the homes of families who were attending services for their recently deceased loved ones was arraigned on a slew of criminal charges on Tuesday, officials said.

Daniel Lennon, 37, of Stoughton, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on charges including possessing a burglarious instrument, disorderly conduct, breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, malicious or wanton destruction of property, and possessing a Class E substance, according to Franklin police.

Officers responding to a citizen request to check on a property in Franklin on Saturday spoke with a homeowner who said his residence in Wrentham had recently been broken into and he worried that his home on Highwood Drive in Franklin would also be targeted.

After finding signs of a break-in, police say they arrested Lennon, who was caught with documents indicating he had been targeting “homes of families who had lost family members and would be attending services for them.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing with other neighboring communities.

