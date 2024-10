FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Franklin is closed after a fire broke out in a back room.

St. Mary’s Church was damaged by flames and smoke Wednesday night.

Fire crews from surrounding towns helped put out the fire.

Funeral services for a priest have to be rescheduled.

It is not yet clear when the church will reopen.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)