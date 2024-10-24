FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that burned through a Catholic church in Franklin Wednesday is being investigated as arson, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

At around 5:45 p.m., Franklin firefighters and police responded to St. Mary’s Parish at 1 Church Square after a 911 call and fire alarm activation, the department said. When they arrived, fire crews discovered heavy smoke filling the building, along with flames in the rear sacristy.

“The alarm went off in church, so [the pastor] went there. Then he realized there was some smoke coming from the sacristy. So, then he called 911 and they came very fast,” said Rev. John Tanyi.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and began ventilating the building, according to the department. Fire crews from Norfolk, Wrentham, Medway, Bellingham, and Plainville assisted at the scene.

“The pastor noticed the fire alarm going off, he was notified. He did open the door of the church, he made entry into the building, saw the glow, and made sure the door was shut. That was critical to saving the building,” said Franklin Fire Battalion chief Chuck Allen.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to contain the fire damage, officials said.

After examining the scene, interviewing witnesses, and collecting additional evidence, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, the department said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229, and can do so anonymously, according to the statement. The program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for intel that detects of prevents arson crimes, it said.

“Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary’s a part of their lives,” Franklin Fire Chief James G. McLaughlin said in a statement.

All church services, including a funeral mass for Reverend John Sullivan scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed until further notice, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Cleaning crews said the smoke damage inside the church is extensive.

