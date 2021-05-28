FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that tore through a Franklin condominium building and spread to two adjacent structures, displacing 36 families on Monday has been deemed accidental.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 2 Franklin Crossing around 2:15 p.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the 12-unit building and thick smoke billowing in the air.

The fire originated in the bedroom of a third-floor unit and spread to two adjacent structures.

There is no evidence suggesting it was intentionally set but whether an electrical malfunction or an unattended candle ignited the bedding cannot be definitively determined, McLaughlin and Ostroskey said.

A total of 36 families were displaced, some permanently and some temporarily.

One resident was injured trying to fight the fire herself, according to McLaughlin and Ostroskey.

“Most people injured in fires are hurt trying to put the fire out themselves,” Ostroskey said. “It is important to have an escape plan with two ways out. Close the doors and notify others on your way out and call 9-1-1 from outside the building.”

