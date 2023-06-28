FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Franklin Wednesday after a crane collapsed onto a house in town.

The incident happened on Michelle’s Way.

The Franklin Fire Department shared an update around 3:10 p.m., showing a photo of the crane with its arm resting on top of the home.

Part of nearby Bent Street was blocked at the time, according to the fire department.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4 p.m., capturing video of multiple other cranes in place around the toppled crane. At least one nearby tree also appeared to be damaged.

In a statement, Franklin Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Barbieri said crews were first notified of the incident around 1:50 p.m.

Barbieri said the fire department remained on scene as of 4:30 p.m., adding that another crane company had been called in “to assist with the removal.”

No further information was immediately available.

