FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Franklin Wednesday after a crane appeared to have fallen onto a house in town.

The incident happened on Michelle’s Way. 

The Franklin Fire Department shared an update around 3:10 p.m., showing a photo of the crane with its arm resting on top of the home. 

Part of nearby Bent Street was blocked at the time, according to the fire department. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4 p.m., capturing video of multiple other cranes in place around the toppled crane. At least one nearby tree also appeared to be damaged.

No further information was immediately available.

