Franklin high school seniors organize virtual sing-a-long to stay connected

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - High school seniors in Franklin are using technology as a way to reminisce about their times together in school.

Dozens of male students created a virtual sing-a-long to the Backstreet Boys’ song “I Want it That Way.”

Most of the video is shots of the students at their homes edited together as they lip sync to the popular boy band’s lyrics.

The students in the video say they are feeling heartache over missing the remainder of the senior year and find the song comforting during this difficult time.

The song was chosen because they say it reminds them of riding the bus to sporting events and school dances.

Although they may feel worlds apart, the project helped the students feel like they were together.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)