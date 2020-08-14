Franklin HS student who participated in out-of-season boys’ soccer workouts tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin High School student who had participated in out-of-season workouts with members of the boys’ soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed.

In the announcement, Franklin Public Schools urged close contacts of anyone testing positive for coronavirus to stay home and be tested 4 to 5 days after exposure.

“Individuals who test positive should remain home (except to get medical care) , monitor symptoms, notify the school, notify person close contacts, and answer the call from the MA Community Tracing Collaborative,” the statement read. “Most people who have relatively mild illness will need to stay in self-isolation for at least 10 days and until at least 3 days have passed with no fever and improvement in other symptoms. If an individual is not tested, the should remain home in self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure.”

No additional information was immediately released.

