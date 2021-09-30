FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Scott McLaughlin of Franklin is the winner of a $25,000 a Year for Life prize won in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, matching the first five numbers selected in the drawing that took place Wednesday, September 1.

McLaughlin claimed his prize Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning Quic Pic ticket at the Stop & Shop in Franklin Village in Franklin. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week

