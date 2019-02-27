Franklin, NH police searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 53-year-old man with serious injuries.

Franklin, New Hampshire police officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Central Street about 6 p.m. found Edward Douglas Jr., of Franklin, injured in the roadway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

He was taken to Concord Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle that struck him is a dark-colored Mazda sedan that now has a large piece of the front bumper missing on the passenger side and damage to the passenger side view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Andrew Wilensky at 603-223-8715 or email him at Andrew.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.

