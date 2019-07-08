Franklin officials limiting outdoor water use for residents

Franklin residents are facing $200 fines if they use sprinklers on their lawns or wash their cars during an ongoing water ban, town officials said.

The ban was put in place following a mechanical failure at a treatment plant Sunday, according to town officials. Residents can water flowers and gardens with a hose, but the following water uses are prohibited:

Watering lawns and landscaping via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems

Washing cars outside of commercial car washes

Washing building exteriors, parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks

