Franklin officials limiting outdoor water use for residents

Franklin residents are facing $200 fines if they use sprinklers on their lawns or wash their cars during an ongoing water ban, town officials said.
The ban was put in place following a mechanical failure at a treatment plant Sunday, according to town officials. Residents can water flowers and gardens with a hose, but the following water uses are prohibited:
- Watering lawns and landscaping via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems
- Washing cars outside of commercial car washes
- Washing building exteriors, parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks
