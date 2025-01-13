BOSTON (WHDH) - Animals at the Franklin Park Zoo are enjoying the winter weather.

The animal care team created a snowman with bamboo arms and hair for one of the zoo’s nyalas, Kondoo, to enjoy.

The nyala, a southern African antelope, could be seen snacking on the bamboo.

“Just goes to show that enrichment comes in many shapes and flavors,” Zoo New England said in an Instagram post.

