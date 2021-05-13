Franklin Park Zoo animals feeling impact of loud parties, dirt bikes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Noise from loud parties and dirt bikes is not only disturbing residents around Boston’s Franklin Park, it is also impacting the zoo animals.

While the animals are used to the typical sounds of the city, extremely loud noises– particularly loud, deep bass sounds — can cause some of the animals to experience severe stress, according to a statement from zoo officials.

“With any acute changes to the animals’ environment, which includes loud noise, the staff carefully monitors the animals for changes in behavior and takes steps to ensure that the animals are as comfortable as possible in their environment, the statement read in part.

Zookeepers said they will work with the community to figure out a solution.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)