BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their beloved gorillas.

38-year-old Kit died on Thursday.

Zoo officials said his health had been declining.

He was placed under anesthesia for an exam yesterday, when veterinarians made the decision to euthanize him.

Kit lived at the Franklin Park Zoo since 1998; he had five offspring with his mate Kiki.

