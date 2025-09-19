BOSTON (WHDH) - A giraffe calf that was born in August is making his debut at the Franklin Park Zoo after dealing with health issues after birth.

The zoo is now asking for the public’s help in naming the calf!

Franklin Park Zoo has set up an online auction to raise money for giraffe care and the highest bidder will get to choose the calf’s name.

The auction runs until Sunday, September 28 and can be accessed at this link.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)