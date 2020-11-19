Franklin Park Zoo hosting naming auction for baby hippopotamus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo is hosting an auction to name its newest baby hippopotamus to raise money for its animal care fund.

The 13-pound male pygmy calf was born to Cleopatra and Inocencio on Oct. 5 and recently made his debut inside the zoo’s Tropical Rain Forest exhibit.

Donations as low as $25 and as high as $1,000 are being accepted to name the endangered hippopotamus and will benefit the All for Our Animals Fund, which provides critical daily care for the zoo animals.

The online silent auction is open from Friday, Nov. 19 until Sunday, Nov. 29.

