BOSTON (WHDH) - Guests at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston will be able to immerse themselves in a new outdoor gorilla habitat this summer.

The zoo announced Thursday that the $8.1 million exhibit is made up of more than 360,000 cubic feet of space for their gorillas to explore, featuring a mix of real and fabricated trees, a waterfall, climbing vines, and a multitude of built-in foraging opportunities.

Corridors will lead guests to a central observational outpost within the exhibit, with training sessions available for viewing at the front of the exhibit.

“We are thrilled to open the new outdoor gorilla exhibit, which will be an enriching experience not just for the gorillas, but for our guests as well,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “We want to reach people through their hearts to build empathy for wildlife and habitats. As you observe the tender moments between a gorilla mom and her baby, or gorilla siblings playing together, you develop a better understanding of the family dynamics and social structure of these animals. Through this opportunity, guests can also better understand the importance of biodiversity and ecosystem health.”

Franklin Park Zoo is home to six gorillas, including Little Joe, Kitombe (Kit), his mate Kiki and their three offspring – Kambiri, Azize and Pablo.

