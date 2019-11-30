Franklin Park Zoo mourning loss of beloved gorilla Gigi

BOSTON (WHDH) - Franklin Park Zoo members are mourning Gigi, a 47-year-old western lowland gorilla at the zoo who died on Saturday, zoo officials said.

The gorilla had been suffering from health problems, including renal disease, earlier in the year and her conditioned worsened over the past few days, officials said. She was euthanized on Saturday.

“The animal care and veterinary teams take extraordinary care of our geriatric animals to ensure that they enjoy a healthy and comfortable life as they age. We are deeply saddened to share the news of Gigi’s passing. She was part of the zoo family for nearly 40 years, and will be incredibly missed by the staff who has cared for her for so many years,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “We hope that people will keep Gigi’s care team in their thoughts during this sad time. The staff is incredibly dedicated and attentive, and they doted on Gigi.”

Gigi was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1972, and moved to Stone Zoo in 1980 before coming to the Franklin Park Zoo in 1989. In the first few years after moving to Stone Zoo, Gigi gave birth to two male offspring. Officials said she grew into a grandmotherly role with the gorilla troop at Franklin Park Zoo, interacting with the younger gorillas once they were comfortable leaving their mom and approaching Gigi for attention.

