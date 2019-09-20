Franklin Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved white tiger that lost cancer battle

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo is mourning the loss of their beloved 14-year-old white tiger named Luther.

Luther was humanely euthanized on Thursday morning after he stopped responding to his cancer medication, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“We lost an incredible presence at the Zoo who brought smiles to the faces of so many through the years,” the post read. “His health steeply declined. Due to these changes, zoo staff made the decision to humanely euthanize him.”

Luther, who was a Bengal mix, was rescued by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agents when he was a young cub, according to the zoo.

In 2006, Luther debuted at the zoo, marking the first time a tiger had been exhibited in 30 years.

“Zookeepers have many memories of Luther through the years, and will remember him for his fondness of his pool, as well as his love of enrichment,” the zoo added. “When he was younger, he enjoyed tearing apart cardboard boxes and playing with seasonal enrichment on exhibit, especially pumpkins.”

As Luther aged, the zoo says he grew found of rubbing against logs that smelled like ground clove.

