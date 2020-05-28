Franklin Park Zoo opening with some restrictions to members

BOSTON (WHDH) - Zoo New England officials are reopening Franklin Park Zoo in Boston with a few restrictions to keep guests safe.

Zoo tickets, which go on sale starting June 1, will have to be purchased ahead of time and all guests entering the zoo will be required to wear masks, according to officials.

Zoo New England president and CEO John Linehan said the new rules are meant to keep everyone safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only zoo members are be allowed to view the exhibits and animals at this time. Interactive elements, including demonstrations and the zoos playground have been shutdown.

Officials will be on hand to remind members to social distance.

“We do want people to continue to socially distance themselves, and that’s not always easy when the animals are doing something really interesting and fun,” Linehan said.

Only 500 guests will be allowed inside starting on June 4.

