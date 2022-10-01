BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo invited everyone in the area– animals and humans alike– to celebrate Millie the tapir, Pablo the western lowland gorilla, Ptolemy the pygmy hippo and Scout the De Brazza’s monkey as all four endangered animals turned 2 years old Oct. 1.

Guests partied to music by a live DJ, and signed birthday cards for all the honorees. The zoo also held educational sessions to learn more about the endangered species.

“When we have precious births– especially with our Baird’s tapir, our pygmy hippo and our De Brazza’s monkey– each of them represents an endangered species,” Alison Sabatello, an event coordinator for the party, said. “We like to celebrate any animal that we can bring into this world to increase the population and mark those milestones.”

According to their website, the Franklin Park Zoo participates in the four animals’ Species Survival Plans, which is a cooperative, inter-zoo program coordinated nationally through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SSPs help to ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums, most of which are threatened or endangered, and enhance conservation of these species in the wild.

Did you miss out? You can still celebrate Millie, Pablo, Ptolemy and Scout by making a donation to the Franklin Park Zoo in their name, or getting crafty with the coloring and drawing options, on the Zoo’s event page.

